Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 314,560 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 314,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.