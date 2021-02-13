Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,686 shares of company stock worth $90,545,648. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $385.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

