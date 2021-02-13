Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SMART Global worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in SMART Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,648,000.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,112,800 shares of company stock worth $85,101,305 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

