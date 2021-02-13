Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Global Ship Lease worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSL. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GSL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $543.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $17.69.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

