Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,489 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $63.19 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

