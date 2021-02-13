Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,133,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,962 shares of company stock valued at $19,370,148. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AGM opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $902.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $84.69.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

