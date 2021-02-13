Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.94 million, a P/E ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

