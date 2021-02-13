Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.43% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 186.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 664.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX opened at $32.04 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $314.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.