Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,170,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 58,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

