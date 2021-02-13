Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.86% of Waterstone Financial worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

WSBF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,961. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

