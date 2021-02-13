Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Global Medical REIT worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.50 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a PE ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

