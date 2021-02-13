Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Kelly Services worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $828.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.