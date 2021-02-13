Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.50% of Alta Equipment Group worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of ALTG opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

