Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $402.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.