Foundry Partners LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Danaos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:DAC opened at $37.07 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $918.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

