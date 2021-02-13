Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

