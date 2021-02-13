Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 136,750 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136,750 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. The stock has a market cap of $582.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $20.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,864.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares worth $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.