Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 3,853 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

