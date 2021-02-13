Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 318,799 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 318,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,794 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,480,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,723 shares of company stock worth $688,651 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE MUR opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

