Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.83% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

