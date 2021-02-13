Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 105,066 shares of company stock worth $1,215,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.