Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.