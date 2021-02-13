Foundry Partners LLC Sells 352,973 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352,973 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Aegion worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aegion by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $660.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

