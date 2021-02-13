Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $533.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.