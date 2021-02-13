Fountain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,024.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $16,024.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

