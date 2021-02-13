Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises approximately 1.4% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.11% of FOX worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4,808.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 475,037 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

