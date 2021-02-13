Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 50.3% in January

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the January 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
