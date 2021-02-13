Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Down 1.1%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 442.80 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 448.80 ($5.86). Approximately 122,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 337,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.93).

The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.64.

Frasers Group Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

