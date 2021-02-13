Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $6.25. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 292,164 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRU shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$739.79 million and a P/E ratio of -89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -578.57%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

