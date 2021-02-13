FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $4.08. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 481,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $61.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 17,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 22,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230 in the last 90 days. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

