French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.97

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $26.80. French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 248,210 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41.

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

