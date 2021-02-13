Friendz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,440.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $89,440.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,952,641 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

