Friendz Trading Down 15.2% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $880,489.86 and approximately $80,229.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,952,641 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.