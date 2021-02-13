FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to announce sales of $150.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.57 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $186.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $626.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after buying an additional 225,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,873,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 106,042 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

