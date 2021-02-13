fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,360,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the January 14th total of 39,170,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FUBO stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,922,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,568,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

