Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.02 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $412,331.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,902,997 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

