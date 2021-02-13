Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.02 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $412,331.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,011.65 or 1.00101325 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00042471 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005436 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080614 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003286 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015878 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
