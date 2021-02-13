Fundamenta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 166.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 181.3% higher against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $449,797.68 and $2.58 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00280057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00094112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00088442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,614.09 or 0.98893443 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062733 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

