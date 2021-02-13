FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0419 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $274.43 million and $16.50 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.89 or 0.01079201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055746 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.07 or 0.05634862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019301 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

