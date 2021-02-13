Fuse Network (FUSE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

Fuse Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.