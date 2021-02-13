Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the January 14th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DROP remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 499,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
Fuse Science Company Profile
