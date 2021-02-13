Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the January 14th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROP remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 499,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite.

