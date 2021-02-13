Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 14th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE FUSE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,213,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,788. Fusion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter worth $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.