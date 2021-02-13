Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Fusion has a market cap of $37.65 million and $7.30 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,456.44 or 0.99783621 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002347 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,623,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,054,131 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

