FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Tops $1.72 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $1,052.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000918 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 548,753,273 coins and its circulating supply is 523,308,296 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.