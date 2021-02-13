G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

NASDAQ WILC opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.59. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.