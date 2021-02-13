Gala (GALA) Price Up 56.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $99.33 million and $677,477.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

