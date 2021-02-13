Galatasaray Fan Token Price Reaches $5.68 on Top Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $4.00 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00011933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00277181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087551 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.54 or 0.97239646 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00062915 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

