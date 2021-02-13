Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 85.0% in January

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the January 14th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 128,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.