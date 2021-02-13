GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the January 14th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 278.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 478,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter.

GGN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 948,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,563. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

