GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

