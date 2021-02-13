GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Tops $9.58 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $553,118.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.60 or 0.00453816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,682,412 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

